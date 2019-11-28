Honda Athlete of the Week: Hunter Jenkins

WEST UNION, W.Va. – The Doddridge County Bulldogs can contribute their recent success on quite a few standout players. On the defense, one being

Hunter Jenkins.

Jenkins has been terrorizing quarterbacks all season with 10 interceptions. he had three in the last game alone against No. 8 East Hardy.

“I just read the quarterback’s eyes and was able to make plays on the ball. If I can get the ball back to the offense, I’m helping the team,” Jenkins said.

Head coach Bobby Burnside appreciates the hard work and effort Hunter

Jenkins puts in for Doddridge County.

“He has had a huge year for us. He now has 10

interceptions and a lot of tackles as well. He’s just covered the

field. His improvement from last year to this year is just phenomenal,” Burnside said. “He’s really helped that defense and the secondary along with some other players just be really solid this year. “

Jenkins says he and the team have had one goal in mind since the

beginning of the season.

“Mainly just focus on the team as a whole after last year losing to Wheeling central in the semifinals, really wanting to get to the state championship this year. You know to have a shot to go to Wheeling and hopefully win a state title it’s just crazy,” Jenkins said.

He also says it’s a feeling unlike any other to represent Doddridge

County at the brand new Cline Stansberry Stadium.

“To play on this field, you know brand new field and

everything just the first year to be able to play on it, it’s a really

great experience,” Jenkins said.

Looking forward to the Bulldogs upcoming game against

Williamstown, Jenkins says the key to winning the ball game is to be

the more physical team.

“We know that we’ve got to play hard and we have to be

on our game to beat them and that we’re one win away from the state

championship,” Jenkins said.



Hunter Jenkins and company will take the field this Friday at 7:30 p.m.