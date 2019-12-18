Huge third quarter puts Indians ahead of Titans in IOGA Classic

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – At the IOGA Basketball Classic hosted at the Waco Center in Glenville, Bridgeport takes on Gilmer County.

Bridgeport got off to a good start and takes the lead going into the second quarter, but Gilmer keep up the scoring to keep it close.

Indians head into the locker room with a 12 point lead.

After the break, it’s all Bridgeport.

Nick Stalknaker lays it in to put the Indians up by 22.

Drew Hogue for three will extend the lead 42-19. Jack Bifano scores two more and the Indians hold the Titans to only six points in the third quarter.

Bridgeport keeps that run going as Corey Skidmore hits a three.

The Indians put up 18 points in the fourth to win big 66-29 final score against Gilmer County.

“I think we did a real good job on the offensive glass, which was a nice thing because we emphasized in our two scrimmages we didn’t go to the glass like we wanted to. And I think we did a better job and kind of exploited that a little bit today,” Bridgeport Head Coach Dave Marshall said.

The Indians look to continue their run at the IOGA Classic on Thursday at 7 p.m.