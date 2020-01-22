Huskies beat Byrd on the road

Snowbird School Closings
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The North Marion Huskies suffered their first loss of the season yesterday against Martinsburg.

The Huskies headed to Clarksburg to take on Robert C. Byrd tonight as they looked to pick up a redemption win.

Byrd played hard in the first quarter. Specifically Avery Childers on both offense and defense.

The Eagles only lead for the first few minutes, though as the Huskies went on a 10 point lead in the first quarter.

North Marion picked it up in the second quarter and led 39-19 at the halftime break.

The lady Huskies went on to win this one 76-48.

