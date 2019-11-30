Indians punch ticket to Wheeling with huge win against Golden Bears

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The high school football state semifinals were concluded today with a final game, both teams looking to get to Wheeling.

The Bridgeport Indians hosted the Oak Glen Golden Bears at Wayne Jamison Field.

Bridgeport comes out hot. Two nice runs start the game off and they lead to Carson Winkie finding the end zone first. The first touchdown of the game puts Bridgeport in the lead 7-0.

Oak Glen ties the game at seven with a nice run into the end zone by Hunter Patterson for the Golden Bears. Oak Glen made some big plays, but they weren’t enough.

Devin Vandergrift hands off to Trey Pancake and he protects the ball all the way down for a touchdown. Indians go up 14-7.

Oak Glen with possession, quarterback drops back, throws but Vandergrift comes away with it and he will bob and weave up the field until he’s brought down.

A nice stop on fourth and one holds the Indians to a field goal and they’ll take the lead 17-7 into halftime.

Into the second half, Vandergrift keeps the snap for himself gets to the outside and takes it to the house. This play extends Bridgeport’s lead 24-7.

Shortly after, we saw Carson Winkie pummel his way into the end zone for his second TD of the game. Indians up 31-7.

And one more play will seal the deal as Trey Pancake scores for his second TD of the game and will finish the Golden Bears off 38-7.

Bridgeport wins 38-7 and the Indians are headed to Wheeling.