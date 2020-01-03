Knights come out on top in close game over Eagles

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Robert C. Byrd hosted the Preston Knights tonight in a AA versus AAA match up in Girls basketball.

Avery Childers came up big for Robert C. Byrd, especially in the first half.

Childers scored 10 points in the first quarter and adds five more before the half.

Tori Garlitz led the Knights in the first half. She scored 14 in the first two quarters.

Scoring continues to go back and forth but RCB will lead by one point going into the second quarter.

An and-1 from Childers puts the Eagles up 32-28 at the break.

Knights come out on top and go on to win 64-58.