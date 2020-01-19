Kurucz leads Falcons to victory over Cardinals, also scores her 1000th point at Fairmont State

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – There was a Mens and Womens basketball double-header today at Joe Retton Arena.

The Falcons started hot and gained a 10 point lead in the second quarter.

But, Wheeling hung in the game as Taliah Cashwell gets the two-point score.

The Fighting Falcons led by 11 points at halftime.

Laskody scored 13 today for the Falcons that contributed to their 18 point run, the largest of the game, in the third quarter.

Fairmont State held a 16 point lead into the final quarter.

Wheeling crept up on the Falcon’s lead but never took the lead.

Falcons went on to win 71-66. Brooke Kurucz scored her 1000th point for Fairmont State with her game-high 16 points today.