Lewis County takes on No.2 Bridgeport in first round of playoffs

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The first round of high school football playoffs start tomorrow and another team taking the field is Lewis County.

The Minutemen had a successful season finishing 7-3 in the tough AA class.

Lewis Co. will see Bridgeport in the first game of the playoffs. Similar to when they saw the Indians in the first game of the season, where they lost 28-0 on their own turf.

This time the teams will be playing on Wayne Jamison Field at the Indians home. The Minutemen scored the lowest amount of points among the AA playoff teams with 239 points. And defensively, the Minutemen are looking middle of the road allowing 166 points this season.

Kickoff is tomorrow night at 7:30 p.m.