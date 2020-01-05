Lucas, Miles, Kennedy lead Byrd past Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – What seemed to be a week of rivalries continued tonight as Bridgeport hosted Robert C. Byrd.

Byrd went on a run right away and scored nine unanswered points.

Bridgeport struggled to score in the first quarter, but they hang in there and trail 14-8 at the end of the first.

In the second half, Nick Stalnaker set the tone as he steals, drives to the basket and slams it in to cut the deficit by four.

But RCB won’t let the Indians take the lead as Bryson Lucas hits the jumper. Lucas scored 14 points tonight to lead Byrd.

The Eagles lead by eight at the break.

In the third quarter not a lot of scoring went on. Bridgeport scores five points and RCB scores six. Eagles still lead by nine at the end of the third.

RCB never lets go of the lead and they go on to win 42-34, the final score.

Khori Miles and Gavin Kennedy put up 10 each for the Eagles. Stalknaker leads Bridgeport with 16 points.

Byrd picked up its second win of the season and is looking good in their first game of the new year.