Metheny, McClurg total 43 in win over Poca

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Continuing the Big Shots Tournament in Morgantown, The Poca Dots visit University High School.

Hawks go on a quick run, Kaden Metheny to Ryan Niceler for the bucket to put the Hawks up by 8 early in the first period.

Then Metheny likes it for himself, and he likes it for three. University goes up 21-6.

Mike Maumbe shoots one from all the way downtown and it’s good. Hawks lead 30-12.

Metheny lobs it up to KJ McClurg with the Ally-oop. Hawks are up by 15 at the break.

Second half is nothing new, Metheny hits the three. McClurg had a big performance in the fourth quarter as well.

Poca cut the deficit to 10 at one point, but never led in this game.

Hawks leading scorer Metheny finished with 25 points. McClurg with 18 and Niceler with 15.

Hawks win with ease, final score 74-49.