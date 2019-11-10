Mountaineers take intensity from last game to prepare for playoffs

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. – The WVSSAC hosted the 2019 high school football playoff meeting today in Parkersburg.

The Liberty Mountaineers bumped up to 12 on the week 11 rankings after a huge win over North Marion. The Mountaineers won 21-8.

Liberty dominated the game by controlling the time of possession with two onside kick recoveries, going up 14 points in the first quarter, and only allowing the huskies to a single touchdown all game.

“We didn’t have anything to lose and we wanted to send a message to our team that we were going to be aggressive with how we called the game. We wanted them to play aggressively and we were able to execute those plays and keep their offense off the field,” Liberty Head Coach Aj Harman said. “North Marion is very dynamic offensively so it was 14 nothing and it was almost the end of the first quarter before they had the ball.”

Liberty now moves onto the first round of the playoffs where they will take on number 5 ranked Keyser on the road. The Golden Tornado lost only one game this season to Bridgeport.

“Keyser’s tough. They’re physical. We’ve been watching their film a little bit this morning and last night, haven’t really been able to dive in and break it down but what I’ve seen so far, they’re a very physical football team. They’re a lot like us, it’s definitely going to be a fist fight,” Harman said.

Besides a physical game, coach Harman says as simple as it sounds, to get the win the mountaineers need to block and tackle. Which is something they’ve proven to be good at. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. this Friday night in Keyser.