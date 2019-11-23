No. 1 Polar Bears beat No. 8 Frankfort by 24 for 26th straight win

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior had somewhat of a scare last week and tries to avoid any similar struggles tonight in the quarterfinals.



The Frankfort Falcons visit East-West Stadium to take on the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears.



Fairmont Senior was not off to a great start offensively in the first quarter. Quarterback Gage Michael and the Polar Bear receivers were just not in sync in the beginning of the game.



With just over two minutes left in the first quarter, Gage Michael fires it and Camden Longwell makes the diving catch into the end zone for the first touchdown of the game. Polar Bears up 7-0 going into the second quarter.

Polar Bear ball again and Michael hands off to Kieshawn Cottingham and he cuts to the outside and takes it all the way up the sideline right into the end zone. A nice run by Cottingham and the Polar Bears lead 14-0 with just under a minute in the half.

Gage Michael with the ball and this time keeps it for himself. The QB keeper puts the Polar Bears up 21-0.

And with just seconds to go in the half, Michael fires it and Frankie Smith is on the other end. This play puts the Polar Bears in field goal position. Fairmont Senior leads 24-0 going into halftime.

The Polar Bears are feeling themselves now. In the second half, Frankfort has the ball and it is fumbled. Will Runyan picks it up for the Polar Bears and heads straight to the end zone. Polar Bears lead 31-0 and that will do it.

Fairmont Senior wins with a final score of 31-7 and the Polar bears will face Bluefield in the State Playoff Semifinals.