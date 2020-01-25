Owens scores 20, leads Tigers over Bees

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – In boys basketball tonight East Fairmont hosted the Elkins Tigers.

The Bees came out hot in the first quarter on a 9-0 run. Trey Rogers was responsible for four of those and had a big first half.

East Fairmont led by five going into the second quarter but Elkins tied the game back up at 15 and cut the Bees lead to one at the break.

In the third quarter, the Tigers took back the lead and kept it within two points heading into the final quarter.

Scoring goes back and forth until the Bees tied the game up at 37. But Elkins did not let them take the lead.

Tigers went on to win 53-47, the final score.

DeAndre Owens led the Tigers with 20 points.