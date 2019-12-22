Poffenberger leads Mohigans past Eagles

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown High School hosted the GForce Holiday Classic and tonight’s match up includes Woodrow Wilson against Morgantown.

Into the second quarter, the score is tied at 12 as Alec Poland hits a three to put the Mohigans on top.

Woodrow Wilson hangs in there, but Morgantown still leads by two.

Scoring goes back and forth most of the second quarter, but Morgantown will lead 30-25 at the break.

In the second half the Mohigans hit the court hot. Carson Poffenberger lays one in and scored 19 points tonight.

Fourth quarter is all Morgantown and they go on to win 70-58.

Coach Tallman recorded his 200th win as head coach tonight.