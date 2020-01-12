Polar Bears comeback in fourth quarter leads to OT victory over Indians

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The No. three ranked Fairmont Senior Polar Bears traveled to Bridgeport to take on the Lady Indians today.

The Indians showed a strong start and took the lead 16-11 going into the second quarter.

They didn’t slow down, especially Paige Humble. She was a huge presence in the Bridgeport offense today as she recorded 13 points in the first half and 25 in the game.

Indians kept a nine point lead going into halftime.

In the third quarter, things really started to heat up. Fairmont Senior finds their footing and a pair of threes from Marley Washenitz cut the deficit to five.

Humble stays strong to the basket to keep the Indians lead.

But, Keyonna Hilson made a huge play in the third quarter to cut the Indians lead by three heading into the final quarter.

The game is all tied up at 54 at the end of regulation and this game goes into overtime.

In OT, Emily Starn steps up for the Polar Bears as Bekah Jenkins and Washenitz both foul out.

Polar Bears escape the Indians in overtime, the final score 61-57.

“You can’t expect them just to be bad or good, you have to play your best every game you play. You’ve got to be disciplined, like you’ve got to know who’s on the court, who you got, who they have on the court, not foul especially with what we were in, and just play aggressive,” Starn said.

Starn finished with 11 points as Washenitz led the team with 30 points and 14 rebounds.