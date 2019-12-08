Polar Bears escape Mohigans with seconds to go in the game

FAIRMONT, W. Va. – To finish off the Frank Hines Memorial Mixer, the Lady Mohigans of Morgantown took on the Fairmont Senior Lady Polar Bears.

This game started out even midway through the first before Morgantown goes on to close out the quarter as Mia Henkins steals the pass and akes it all the way for two to put Morgantown up 13-7.

Things really started to heat up going into the second half as Marley Washenitz starts showing her presence and deflects the pass to take it to the hoop for two. This play brings the Polar Bears within one point.

Kaitlyn Ammons knocks down a corner three as time expires to end the third quarter with the Mohigans taking a one point lead.

Polar Bears are down by one with seconds left in the game as Emily Starn makes the layup and is fouled. Her free throw is no good, but it doesn’t matter as the clock runs out and Fairmont Senior takes the win.

Final score 48-47 and this one was within points all game between two talented teams.