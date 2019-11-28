Polar Bears prepare for revenge-seeking Beavers

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Another team moving on to the State Semifinal game is Fairmont’s own Polar Bears.

Nick Bartic and company, the defending AA State Champions will be seeing an opponent on Friday that they’ve seen the past two years in the Championship game.

The Bluefield Beavers will travel to Fairmont in hopes of ruining the Polar Bear’s state title repeat.

In 2017, the Beavers won the title, but last year Fairmont Senior had their turn. This year, the two teams will see each other in the semifinal.

Kickoff is this Friday at 7:30 p.m. at East-West Stadium.