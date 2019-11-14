Rebels are healthy heading into first round of the playoffs

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Ritchie County Rebels finished this year with an outstanding season.

The Rebels went 9-1 with their only loss being to number one ranked and undefeated Doddridge County.

Ritchie earns home field advantage going into the playoffs ranked just below the Bulldogs at number two.

Head Coach Rick Haught said the team is looking healthier as a few team members have been banged up the past couple of weeks.

The Rebels will face the South Harrison Hawks in the first round of the playoffs. These two teams saw each other in week seven where the Rebels defeated the Hawks 38-12 Ritchie County relies on their QB1 Ethan Haught as well as their do-it-all guys Gus Morrison and Kayden Procacina as well as Tre Moss on the ground.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. at Ritchie County High School.

