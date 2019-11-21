Rebels prepare to face defending single-A state champs

ELLENBORO, W.Va. – As playoff football continues, we enter the second week of the playoffs and four teams from around the region have their state title dreams alive.

Ritchie County is one of those teams and they’ve earned it. The Rebels enter the playoffs at the No. 2 spot in single-A.

Last week Ritchie Co. beat the South Harrison Hawks with a final score of 40-6. The Rebels held the Hawks to a single touchdown.

The Rebels will be tested this week as they take on the two-time defending single-A State Champions, The Wheeling Central Catholic Maroon Knights.

Ritchie Co. Head Coach Rick Haught is ready for the tough competition.

“Well if you want to play the best in single-A, I mean they’ve got the record and over the past years, they’re the name team. And they’re the ones who always seem to go late in the playoffs every year,” Haught said. “So for us it’s a chance to play the best in the state and to see where we’re at and where our programs at and how we play and so there’s a lot of excitement to have them come to our place and to play such a prestigious program.”

The Maroon Knights will play their second game in a row on the road as the Rebels will have home field advantage.

Haught also says the key to winning this ball game is to keep turnovers to a minimum. Execution and ball control will be main focuses of the Rebels in order to win the game.

Kickoff is at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at Ritchie County High School.