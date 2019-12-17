Red Devils hit last minute three in win over Bulldogs

WEST UNION, W.Va.- The Danny McConnell Tournament kicks off at Doddridge County High School tonight.

The Calhoun County Red Devils take on the Doddridge County Bulldogs in Boys High School Basketball.

Bulldogs go on a run right off the bat, Griffin Devericks with a few buckets to put the Bulldogs up by 7.

Noah Bumgardner for two and the Bulldogs have a five point lead at the break.

The two Doddridge Co. football stars take the court together tonight and are responsible for much of the scoring.

In the second half, the Bulldogs will lead by 11 heading into the fourth quarter.

With just over one minute to go the Red Devils cut the Bulldogs lead to three.

And with 24 seconds left in the game, Calhoun Co. hits a three to trail by three points.

Down to the wire now, Calhoun hits another three to lead by one point 46-45.

Despite great efforts from Griffin Devericks, Doddridge County cannot score and they’ll go down 46-45.

Calhoun County hands Doddridge its first loss of the season.