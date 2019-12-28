Snyder puts up 21 in win over Scott

SHINNSTON, W.Va.- Lincoln High School hosts the Holiday Hoops Classic game between the Scott Skyhawks and the Cougars.

The game went back and forth scoring wise in the first half. Scott leads 31-24 at the break.

Third quarter action started out strong for the Skyhawks, they keep a four point lead.

But this game is all about the fourth quarter. Cougars take the lead and Scott tries for the comeback, but they won’t be able to pull it off.

Cougars win 56-53 over the Skyhawks.

Zach Snyder leads Lincoln with 21 points in the victory.