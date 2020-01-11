Talkington signs with Army West Point Track and Field

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Notre Dame Track and Field star, Sophie Talkington signed with Army West Point Track and Field today.

Talkington was joined by her friends and family to support her on her decision to sign with the Division I program.

She will be joining the Patriot League Conference where she will be pole vaulting.

Talkington is a decorated pole vaulter as she is a two-time single-A state champion.

She looks to have another outstanding track and field season for the Fighting Irish as well as starting a new legacy this fall at West Point.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories