Talkington signs with Army West Point Track and Field

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Notre Dame Track and Field star, Sophie Talkington signed with Army West Point Track and Field today.

Talkington was joined by her friends and family to support her on her decision to sign with the Division I program.

She will be joining the Patriot League Conference where she will be pole vaulting.

Talkington is a decorated pole vaulter as she is a two-time single-A state champion.

She looks to have another outstanding track and field season for the Fighting Irish as well as starting a new legacy this fall at West Point.