Tigers dominate the Mountaineers on the road

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – In boys hoops, the Liberty Mountaineers hosted the Elkins Tigers.

Tigers started the second quarter with the lead and it stays that way.

Luke Jackson hit a three- pointer and Elkins lead 34-23 at the halfway point.

The second half began with another three, this time from Zach Miller. Elkins didn’t let go of the lead from this point on.

They don’t stop scoring either. Blake Harris used the behind the back pass to Brayden Davis who hit the triple.

Elkins lead by 22 points heading into the final quarter.

Jackson hit another three and the Tigers take it from there. Elkins dominated with a final score 70-37.

“We definitely passed the ball very well, and executed our plays and we got buckets pretty much,” Blake Harris said.

Elkins gained its third win of the season.