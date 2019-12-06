Tigers win on the road against Eagles

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Robert C. Byrd Eagles host Elkins tonight for girls basketball action.

Turnovers and fouls hurt the Eagles early. Alyssa Severino gets the first two on the board for Elkins, but RCB will answer.

A three by Kiersten Kniceley-King puts RCB on top by one point.

Not too much scoring in the first period, but Elkins will take the lead again as Anna Belan dishes it to Alyssa Severino who gets the layup to put Elkins up 9-6.

In the second period, Eagles gain some momentum with a huge block by Avery Childers.

Elkins has some trouble shooting from the three-point range and a lot of the Tigers’ scoring comes from foul shots.

RCB had nine fouls in the first half. Elkins leads 17-12 at the half and will keep that lead to win final score 31-26.