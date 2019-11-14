Tucker signs with Auburn Equestrian

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Grafton High School held a signing for Hattie Tucker on Wednesday.

Tucker signed with the Auburn University Equestrian program, a Division I program.

Grafton Principal Lori Shumaker said this is the first Division I signing at Grafton High School in 13 years.

Tucker fell in love with the Tigers campus as well as the coaches she will be around for the next four years. As Grafton High School does not have its own equestrian team, Hattie has spent endless hours traveling and practicing along with being a top student.

Aside from a new school, new competition and new horses, Hattie is most excited to be apart of a team.

“Probably just growing as a team because I’ve never been on a team. There’s going to be 40 other girls with me and I’m going to be with them from 5 a.m. In the morning until 10 o’clock at night, so it’s going to be exciting,” Tucker said.

Tucker will officially be a Tiger in the Fall of 2020 and will join a decorated team. The Auburn Equestrian program is currently the best in the nation and has five NCEA Championships….