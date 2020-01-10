Washenitz earns triple-double to lead Polar Bears past Bees

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – In Marion County tonight, a Girls high school basketball rivalry took place between the East Fairmont Bees and the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears.

Bees took the early lead scoring the first points of the game, but after that Fairmont Senior went on a run.

The Polar Bears held the Bees to only six points in the first quarter and led by 10 heading into the second quarter.

Fairmont Senior holds onto the lead at the break 27-15.

But the Bees aren’t going down without a fight. East Fairmont Dominates in the third quarter, Kierra Bartholow specifically.

Bartholow scores eight in the third and cuts the deficit by four.

The Polar Bears never lose the lead, though. And they finish this game in familiar fashion.

Fairmont Senior fights to the finish and holds onto their lead to win 53-40.

Marley Washenitz earns her first triple-double of her career with 27 points, 12 steals and 10 rebounds.

Polar Bears, led by Washenitz, pick up another “W” on their record.