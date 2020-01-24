Washenitz, Jenkins lead Polar Bears over Cougars

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont Senior Armory hosted a ranked versus ranked match up in girls basketball tonight, No. 5 Fairmont Senior against No. 6 Lincoln.

Marley Washenitz put the first score on the board early for the Polar Bears but after that Lincoln went on a 10-0 run to lead by six at the end of the first quarter.

Kiara Cosby went up for the score to tie the game at 17 in the second quarter. Bekah Jenkins made sure the Polar Bears got the eight point lead at the halftime break.

Fairmont Senior led by eight heading into the final quarter.

Hannah Ferris got the bucket and the foul and then Victoria Sturm hit a three to give Lincoln the one point lead.

But Fairmont Senior took back the lead for the win, 52-44 the final score.

Washenitz led the Polar Bears with 24 points, seven rebounds and nine steals. Jenkins finished with 13 points, four rebounds and two steals.

Brynne Williams led the Cougars with 14 points and nine rebounds.