Washenitz says Polar Bears defense is key

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Girls high school hoops is in full swing and Fairmont Senior has already shown its dominance on the court after a big weekend at the Frank Hines Memorial Mixer.

Sophomore guard Marley Washenitz finished the weekend with 54 points and 29 rebounds.

Washenitz puts emphasis on being aggressive at all times, but specifically on defense.

“Aggression. We have to be really aggressive. We have to have really good defense because you can have an awesome offensive team, but defense is what you want to really focus on because it’s not really how many points you score it’s how many you hold the team to,” Washenitz said.

The Polar Bears will put their defense to the test tonight against the East Fairmont Bees.

Tip off is at 7:30 p.m. at the Fairmont Senior Field House. Highlights to come tonight at 11 on the 12 SportsZone.

