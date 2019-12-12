West says he learned a lot from former guard Gabe Zummo

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – In Notre Dame’s 80-55 win over Preston last night, sophomore guard Jaylin West scored a career-high 42 points.

West learned a lot last season, specifically from former guard Gabe Zummo.

“A lot, A lot. Gabe is one of my best friends and we went through a lot last year and I wish he was here again but I’m just trying to help him,” West said.

West also says there is always room for improvement and he is working on being more vocal in order to help his team.

With one game down and plenty to go the season is starting off great for the Fighting Irish.

Notre Dame will see the court tomorrow night on the road against Morgantown. Tip off is at 6:30 p.m.