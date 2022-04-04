AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Practice rounds are underway for the 2022 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.

Gates opened to patrons at 8 a.m. This is the first Masters Tournament that is back to normal operations since before the pandemic in 2019.

Tiger Woods arrived in Augusta on Sunday afternoon and played the second nine after a brief session at the Tournament Practice Area. He is scheduled to speak with the media on Tuesday morning at 11 a.m.

Several participants are scheduled to hold news conferences on Monday, including two-time major champion Collin Morikawa and 2020 U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau.

WJBF NewsChannel 6 will have live coverage from Augusta National during NewsChannel 6 at Noon, 4, 5 and 6. Our nationally-syndicated Masters preview, “Tee Time Augusta”, airs on WJBF at 7:30 p.m. Then, end your Masters Monday with “Masters Report” at 11 p.m.

This story will be updated throughout the day.