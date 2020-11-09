Plants that will show their true colors for November Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Plant wise, Augusta National is on a different course here in the fall.

“It’s kind of more of a time for berries then it is for blooms,” says Richmond County Extension Agent Campbell Vaughn.

All of Augusta Nationals holes are named for plants.

The 15th hole at Augusta National is known as Firethorn, and this time of year the Firethorns are loaded down with vibrant berries.

“Red, they’re usually red…sometimes they’ll be an orange red,” said Vaughn.

Up ahead at 17 is Nandina, another pretty fall berry producer.

“When you got a massing of them, you get a lot of pretty berries and they’re very red, very shiny red,” said Vaughn.

The finishing hole, 18 is known as Holly. The golfers should enjoy the sight as their round ends.

“There’s so many different types of Hollies out there. That’s what they’re famous for, being a big tough evergreen plant with a shiny leaf on them, but the berries are what really make a Holly stand out,” said Vaughn.

The 10th hole is Camellia a flowering tree that will probably be the most eye-catching plant this week.

“They have big, big, gigantic flowers. Gigantic. The size of your hand spread out,” said Vaughn.

It won’t beat Spring but it will still be berry, berry colorful in Augusta.

