WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced a $160,000 grant that will be used to develop a “10-year strategic plan and provide technical assistance” to “expand and regionalize” water and wastewater systems in McDowell County.

The funding will come from the Appalachian Regional Commission and will go to the McDowell County Public Service District, who will be responsible for the developments.

“I recently joined the communities of Keystone and Northfork to mark the completion of the Elkhorn Phase II water project, made possible by the hard work of the McDowell County Public Service District,” Capito said. “This funding will help continue the District’s efforts to secure essential services for thousands of West Virginians.”

“The Appalachian Regional Commission’s continued investment in revitalizing and strengthening Appalachia is great news for our state and the entire region. I’m pleased to announce this funding for McDowell County to upgrade and improve regional water infrastructure to help ensure every West Virginian has access to clean, safe water,” Senator Manchin said. “Investing in local communities creates good-paying jobs and spurs economic opportunity, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding.”