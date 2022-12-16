BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Ever since 2005, Wreaths Across America has been honoring American Veterans who are laid to rest in cemeteries across the country.

On Saturday, thousands of volunteers will place Christmas wreaths on headstones honoring our nations fallen veterans.

Participating cemeteries will hold ceremonies that teach the next generation about sacrifice and the true price of freedom, while showing respect for our military.

“It’s important because they say that [veterans] die twice, once when they take their last breath and then the last time no one says their names, so we encourage everyone when they place a wreath to say their names out loud so we can carry them on with us,” said Christa Parker, Bridgeport Cemetery admin assistant.

Every cemetery involved will need community volunteers to help place wreaths and honor those who are no longer with us.

Attached below are some local wreath laying ceremonies in our area:

West Virginia National Cemetery in Taylor County- will place 6,514 wreaths

Bridgeport Cemetery in Harrison County – will place 1,739 wreaths

Belington Fraternal Cemetery in Randolph County – will place 619 wreaths

Oak Grove & Lawnwood Cemetery in Monongalia County – will place 414 wreaths

Maple Grove Cemetery in Marion County – will place 347 wreaths

More than 3,400 wreath laying ceremonies will take place across the country this Saturday, with most wreath ceremonies taking place around noon.

To find a local cemetery and see if they are participating in the wreath laying ceremony, you can search on wreathsacrossamerica.org or by clicking here.