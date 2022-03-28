Missing Persons in West Virginia

Law enforcement throughout our state work continuously to solve missing persons cases, some of whom have been missing for years or even decades.

In some of these cases, authorities reach out to the public for help bringing answers to the loved ones of those who are missing.

Below is a list of missing persons cases in West Virginia that remain unsolved. This list includes the missing person’s name linked to more details, often including a photo and what agency to contact with information, on an official police or government website.

If you know of a missing persons case not included in this list, please let us know below with the person’s name, the details of the case and the agency leading the investigation. If you are trying to report that a person has gone missing to open an investigation, please do not use this form. Contact your local law enforcement agency to file a missing person’s report.

Barbour County:

Andrew Preston Jeffries of Philippi – Last seen Aug. 20, 2018 at 34 years old Jefferies was last seen by his mother on Aug. 17, 2018, three days before his disappearance. He left her home on his stepfather’s motorcycle and left his phone, ID and money behind. His father last saw him on Aug. 20, 2018 on Cherry Fork Road in Montrose in Randolph County leaving on the motorcycle with his girlfriend Jamie Deshayes. The motorcycle was later recovered abandoned on Hunter’s Fork Road in Barbour County

of Philippi – Last seen Aug. 10, 2017 at 54 years old Jeanna Mayle of Philippi – Last seen Jan. 8, 2014 at 31 years old Mayle was last seen at the Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport, West Virginia around 4:30 p.m. Jan 8, 2014. Authorities say she has not been seen or heard from since. She has several tattoos including a vine or barbed wire on her lower right wrist, a butterfly on one shoulder, a heart on the left side of her neck and a swan on her lower back.

Berkeley County:

Mary Jean Beatty of Gerrardstwon – Last seen March 4, 2011 at 56 years old Beatty’s friends and family say they last heard from her around March or April of 2011. Authorities say she was given a ride to Boone County and then returned to the Lynco area of Wyoming County. No one has seen her since. According to authorities, she has a pegasus tattoo on her inner ankle with three or four stars above it and a butterfly on her chest which has scarring over it from a burn.

Boone County:

David Lee Adkins of Bloomingrose – Last seen June 7, 2016 at 30 years old West Virginia State Police say Adkins’ wife said he and at least three other men had gone to the sealed Upper Big Branch Mine to steal copper. Two men were found and arrested, one of who said he was in the mine with Adkins around 2:30 a.m., but they had gotten separated. Adkins mother told news outlets she believes there is “more to the story.”

Braxton County:

Chandace Cochran of Sutton – Last seen Aug. 20, 2019 at 28 years old Cochran was living with her mother at the time she disappeared. According to police, her mother went to work on Aug. 20, 2019 and Cochran was nowhere to be found when she returned home, but all of her belongings were still there. Cochran has a tattoo on the thigh of her right leg that reads,”see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil” with three skulls. Authorities say Cochran may have changed her hair color.

Brooke County:

Cabell County:

Jason Adkins of Huntington – Last seen Jan. 17, 1999 at 23 years old. Adkins was fishing in the Ohio Fiver with his brother when their boat had an engine failure and capsized after passing a barge that caused a large series of waves. Adkins has not been seen since and no trace of him has been found.

of Huntington – Last seen Jan. 17, 1999 at 23 years old. Samantha Burns of Huntington – Last seen Nov. 11, 2002 at 19 years old Burns was last seen Nov. 11, 2002 at the Huntington Mall in Barboursville

of Huntington – Last seen August 2, 2002 at 44 years old Anthony Jerry of Huntington – Last seen December 8, 2013 at 58 years old Jerry was last seen on his way to Boston and was involved in a minor crash in Clarksburg, West Virginia, but has not been seen or heard from since.

of Huntington – Last seen December 8, 2013 at 58 years old Chrystina Judd of Huntington – Last seen Sept. 7, 2021 at 28 years old Judd was last seen by her boyfriend on Jefferson Avenue in Huntington getting into a silver SUV with an unknown Ohio registration.

of Huntington – Last seen Sept. 7, 2021 at 28 years old Kyle Kincaid of Huntington – Last Seen Feb. 2, 2019 at 28 years old. Law enforcement witnessed Kincaid jump from the 31st Street Bridge, but no sign of him or his body were ever found.

of Huntington – Last Seen Feb. 2, 2019 at 28 years old. Connie Klomp of Huntington – Last seen July 14, 2012 at 56 years old According to the NamUs website, Klomp was last seen when she was released from a facility. She was dropped off at home by a sibling, but “took off” before their other sibling arrived.

of Huntington – Last seen July 14, 2012 at 56 years old Jordan Leonard of Huntington – Last seen April 1, 2019 at 23 years old Leonard, a college student, lived with his roommate in 2019 and they were scheduled to go abroad after graduation to teach English overseas. He has not been in contact with his family and it isn’t known if he ever left the country.

of Huntington – Last seen April 1, 2019 at 23 years old James Mathis of Huntington – Last seen Dec. 13, 2013 at 38 years old Mathis was last seen at his home. He was not located when authorities arrived at his home around 2:30 a.m. that morning after his car was found on a bridge.

of Huntington – Last seen Dec. 13, 2013 at 38 years old Chase Misner of Huntington – Last seen March 3, 2021 at 14 years old

of Huntington – Last seen March 3, 2021 at 14 years old Angel Overstreet of Huntington – Last confirmed seen on May 7, 2021 at almost 3 months old. Multiple searches have been conducted for Angel Overstreet. She has a strawberry birthmark on the back of her neck. Her father told CPS workers he had given her back to them two weeks prior, but there is no record of the exchange. She was reported missing in late May 2021, when HPD said they were concerned for her safety.

of Huntington – Last seen Aug 20, 2021 at 16 years old Grover Vance of Huntington – Last seen March 27, 2010 at 75 years old Vance was last seen in the 1000 block of Washington Avenue around 5 p.m. March 27, 2010. Authorities say Vance had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. His vehicle was found in the head of Marrowbone Creek several days after he went missing.

Clay County:

Jerry Holcomb of Ivydale – Last seen June 17, 2012 at 62 years old Holcomb was last seen walking near his home along Dunden Road. Holcomb reportedly has Alzheimer’s and may have headed toward Kentucky or Ohio.

Fayette County:

John Scarbrough of Fayetteville – Last seen Sept. 11, 2018 at 45 years old.

of Gauley – Last seen Feb. 12, 1979 at 29 years old. Jasmine Cruz of Fayetteville – Last seen April 1, 2016 at 30 years old.

Greenbrier County:

James S. Johansen of the Lewisburg area/Fairlea – Last seen June 13, 2007 at 51 years old Considered a Cold Case by the West Virginia State Police. Johansen’s disappearance is listed as a Cold Case on the West Virginia State Police website. He was last seen in the Fairlea area selling his vehicle to a local individual. The person who bought the vehicle says he left with an unknown female. He had been in contact with a person in Ohio to purchase another vehicle, but the person said he never made it to that location.

of the Lewisburg area/Fairlea – Last seen June 13, 2007 at 51 years old Dee Ann Keene of Renick – Last seen Feb. 28, 2014 at 43 years old The West Virginia State Police say there are “suspicious circumstances” surrounding Keene’s disappearance.

of Renick – Last seen Feb. 28, 2014 at 43 years old Richard “Richie” Arnold, III of Maxwellton – Last seen April 15, 2015 at 23 years old. Arnold was reported missing by his ex-girlfriend’s family. Troopers believe he may have traveled to Fayette County.

Hampshire County:

Lisa Crouse of Romey – Last seen Nov. 4, 1997 at 48 years old

Hancock County:

Seif Mahssen of Weirton – Last seen Nov. 1, 1957 at less than 1 year old Seif’s father allegedly took him to his home country of Yemen for a two-week visit, but never returned. Seif’s mother went to the Weirton Steel Mill where his father worked to learn he had not worked there under that name. She also learned there is no record of him in the Department of Immigration and that he had used an alias to marry her.

of Weirton – Last seen June 6, 1990 at 49 years old Ronnie Duke, Jr. of Chester – Last Seen Dec. 11, 2011, but possibly heard from in January 2012 at 48 years old. Duke allegedly gave his neighbor a set of car keys saying he wouldn’t need them anymore and walked away. His parents heard from him in January of 2012, but no contact has been made since.

Harrison County:

Andrea Acton of Clarksburg – Last seen July 1, 2018 at 54 years old Acton had reportedly been moving around for 10 years and remained in occasional contact with family. She was supposed to meet a relative to pick up money, but never called to tell them where to meet her.

Jackson County:

Nicholas Shinn of Ripley – Last seen June 15, 2003 at 18 years old There was reportedly a severe flood at the time Shinn was last seen.

Jefferson County:

Morten Kurt Aigeltinger of Charles Town – Last seen Sept. 8, 2015 at 56 years old Aigeltinger was last seen at a Sheetz in Manassas Park, Virginia. He was scheduled to arrive at a school in Prince William County, Virginia at 1 p.m. Sept. 9, for photography services, but never arrived there or at his employer’s office.

of Charles Town – Last seen Sept. 8, 2015 at 56 years old David Gray of Kearneysville – Last seen Feb. 25, 2021 at 39 years old

Kanawha County:

Lewis County:

Mary Geneva Friend of Jan Lew – Last seen Dec. 1, 1999 Considered a Cold Case by the West Virginia State Police. Friend and Marcus Maxine Stalnaker disappeared from their home on Dec. 1, 1999. Friend’s vehicle was found abandoned in Clarksburg on Dec. 6, 1999.

of Jan Lew – Last seen Dec. 1, 1999 Marcus Maxine Stalnaker of Jan Lew – Last seen Dec. 1, 1999 Considered a Cold Case by the West Virginia State Police. Stalnaker and Mary Geneva Friend disappeared from their home on Dec. 1, 1999. Friend’s vehicle was found abandoned in Clarksburg on Dec. 6, 1999.

Lincoln County:

Lonnie Eplin of Hamlin – Last seen Feb. 8, 1997 at 35 years old.

Logan County:

Edward Bartram of Mineral City – Last seen May 19, 2009 at 23 years old.

of Logan – Last seen Sept. 1, 1965 at 35 years old. Wanda Branham of Logan – Last seen Feb. 7, 2017 at 71 years old Branham was last seen Feb. 7, 2017 and reported missing Feb. 15, 2017. Witnesses say they saw her sitting in a red 1980s Chevrolet truck between two unknown men.

of Logan – Last seen Feb. 7, 2017 at 71 years old Walter Edmunds of Chapmanville – Last seen Dec. 11, 2011 at 79 years old. Edmunds was last seen sometime between Dec. 11, 2011 and Dec. 24, 2011. Edmunds has been diagnosed with dementia. His truck was found abandoned near Belle.

of Chapmanville – Last seen Dec. 11, 2011 at 79 years old. Alfred Gibbons of Chapmanville – Last seen Sept. 1, 1982 at 35 years old. Gibbons has a a burn scar on his stomach and a scar from a skin graft on his legs and hips

of Chapmanville – Last seen Sept. 1, 1982 at 35 years old. Harold Pack of Chapmanville – Last seen Nov. 20, 2012 at 50 years old.

Marion County:

Steven Berry of Fairmont – Last seen July 24, 1986 at 22 years old Berry was last seen leaving his apartment on July 24, 1986. His vehicle was found at the Pittsburgh airport, but there is no evidence he was ever there.

of Fairmont – Last seen July 24, 1986 at 22 years old Christopher “Ryan” Carpenter of Fairmont – Last seen June 19, 2021 at 31 years old. He was last seen walking up to an apartment building on Rhea Terrace, but has not been seen or heard from since.

of Fairmont – Last seen June 19, 2021 at 31 years old. Justin Michael Davis of Pleasant Valley – Last seen Nov. 4, 2021 at 31 years old. Davis was picked up by an unknown driver, but left his phone at the location. He has a tattoo that reads “ANS” on his shoulder, a tattoo of the chemical structure of marijuana on his inner left arm and a tattoo of the Legend of Zelda Triforce symbol on his inner right arm.

of Pleasant Valley – Last seen Nov. 4, 2021 at 31 years old. Mary Fiano of Fairmont – Last seen June 1, 1973 at 21 years old. Fiano was last known to be living in Fairmont or Morgantown. The exact date of her disappearance is unknown.

of Fairmont – Last seen June 1, 1973 at 21 years old. Michael Hayes of Fairmont – Last seen Oct. 24, 2016 at 22 years old. Hayes left eye appears smaller due to a surgery and he has small gages in his ears. He has a cross tattoo and a tattoo of the Pittsburgh Pirates “P” logo.

of Fairmont – Last seen Oct. 24, 2016 at 22 years old. Bertha Sistrunk of Fairmont – Last seen Sept. 28, 2020 at 78 years old. Sistrunk was last seen walking toward her home from Windmill Park in Fairmont. She has not been heard from since.

of Fairmont – Last seen Sept. 28, 2020 at 78 years old. Faith Ann Willis of Fairmont – Last seen Aug. 6, 2005 at 21 years old. Willis was last seen at a restaurant near Speedway Avenue. She has multiple piercings as well as a tattoo of a sun on her right shoulder and a tattoo of a scorpion on her lower back.

Marshall County:

Nicole Lockhart of Friendly – Last seen April 15, 2015 at 46 years old Lockhart was last seen at the Kroger in Moundsville. Authorities say her last known contact with anyone was apparently April 2, 2015. She had been living in Friendly, but also had ties to Weirton and Stubenville, Ohio. Her family is offering a $1,000 for information that helps find her.

of Friendly – Last seen April 15, 2015 at 46 years old Anita Price of Moundsville – Last seen May 30, 1974 at 25 years old Considered a Cold Case by the West Virginia State Police. Price was last seen going to work the Flamingo Club in Benwood, but never arrived. Her vehicle was found along WV Route 2 in McMechan just north of Moundsville. Authorities believe foul play may have been involved.

Mason County:

McDowell County:

Tammy Roberts of Welch – Last seen March 1, 2012 at 41 years old.

Mercer County:

Mark Anthony Cook of Bluefield – Last seen Jan. 14, 1993 at 24 years old Cook was last seen around 3 a.m. Jan. 14, 1993 near Pedro’s Bar outside of Bluefield. Witnesses said he was seen walking toward U.S. Route 52.

of Bluefield – Last seen Jan. 14, 1993 at 24 years old James Horne of Princeton – Last seen Feb. 5, 2009 at 55 years old.

of Princeton – Last seen Feb. 5, 2009 at 55 years old. Brenda Gail Lambert of Bluewell – Last seen Oct. 17 1991 at 21 years old Lambert disappeared from her home on her son’s 1st birthday. All of her personal belongings were left behind. Her car was in the driveway of her then-boyfriend, Nark Cook, who disappeared five months later.

of Bluewell – Last seen Oct. 17 1991 at 21 years old Barbara Thompson of Princeton – Last seen Sept. 26, 2011 at 63 years old Thompson was last seen around the 200 block of the 12th Street Extension in Princeton around noon Sept. 26, 2011. She does not have a car, but could have left on foot or been picked up by someone. She had not had her medication that day, authorities say.

of Princeton – Last seen Sept. 26, 2011 at 63 years old Juliette Williams of Oakvale – Last seen Jan. 23, 2020 at 16 years old. Juliette may have traveled to North Carolina or Pennsylvania

Mingo County:

Christopher May of Gilbert – Last seen Jan. 2, 2019 at 41 years old May was last seen on Little Egypt Road in Gilbert. He has a tattoo of lips on the right side of his neck, a skull on his right forearm and the initials “CCM” and “JLC” on one finger.

Monongalia County:

Jerry Lee Cushey of Pennsylvania – Last seen Oct. 12, 2001 at 30 years old Considered a Cold Case by the Pennsylvania State Police and West Virginia State Police. Multiple searches for Cushey have been conducted in Cheat Lake and the surrounding areas.

of Pennsylvania – Last seen Oct. 12, 2001 at 30 years old Marsha Ferber of Morgantown – Last seen April 28, 1988 at 47 years old Ferber’s vehicle, purse and belongings were found in Morgantown. She has multiple piercings on each ear.

of Morgantown – Last seen April 28, 1988 at 47 years old Bryn Hargreaves of the United Kingdom – Last seen Jan. 3, 2022 at 36 years old. Hargreaves is a former professional rugby player who had moved to West Virginia. He was last seen in the Cheat Lake area. Hargreaves has a tattoo of his family crest on his right arm. More information about him can be found here.

of the United Kingdom – Last seen Jan. 3, 2022 at 36 years old. Charlene Hollenback-Johnson-Satterfield of Morgantown – Last seen March 15, 2010. Hollenback’s family says she was last seen in March 2010, but they did have contact with her that June saying they were trying to convince her to come visit her ailing mother. Deputies were not able to locate her during a 2015 wellness check.

of Morgantown – Last seen March 15, 2010. Burl Sapp of Morgantown – Last seen Feb. 15, 2022 at 16 years old

Monroe County:

Darlene Fleshman of Union – Last seen Sept. 15, 2012 at 42 years old Fleshman was last seen leaving her home heading toward Roanoke, Virginia.

of Union – Last seen Sept. 15, 2012 at 42 years old Thomas Spangler of Peterstown – Last seen Jan. 1, 2013 at 60 years old It is believed Spangler may have been missing for three to four weeks before he was reported missing.

of Peterstown – Last seen Jan. 1, 2013 at 60 years old Dalton “Squeaky” Timothy of Peterstown – Last seen March 26, 2007 at 25 years old. Timothy’s vehicle was found abandoned in Peterstown. He has a tattoo that reads “Dalton” on his right arm.

Morgan County:

Melissa Moreland of Berkeley Springs – Last seen Oct. 24, 1987 at 21 years old. Moreland left her father’s home on Oct. 23, 1987 and was last seen late that night at the former High’s gas station in Paw Paw. Her parents said they believed she was spending the night with her friend. Authorities say she had lived with her parents in Hampshire County at the time of her disappearance, and would often come and go, so some time passed before she was reported missing.

of Berkeley Springs – Last seen Oct. 24, 1987 at 21 years old. John Jesse Willey of Berkeley Springs – Last seen May 9, 2018 at 39 years old Willey was last seen leaving his home in the 5200 block of Highland Ridge Road on foot, according to the property owner.

Nicholas County:

Michael Dillard of Calvin – Last seen Jan. 12, 2018 at 15 years old. Authorities say Michael may have traveled to North Carolina.

Ohio County:

Nancy Green of Wheeling – Last seen Sept. 30 2002 at 45 years old. Green was last seen at approximately 7:25 a.m. in the 2000 block of Eoff Street in Wheeling. Authorities say she has a 2-inch scar in the shape of a “V” on the front of her right shin

of Wheeling – Last seen Sept. 30 2002 at 45 years old. DeVante Strothers of Wheeling – Last seen March 15, 2021 at 17 years old.

Preston County:

Robert Spessert of Kingwood – Last seen May 8, 2006 at 64 years old

of Kingwood – Last seen March 10, 1990 at 17 years old. Lynn DeBerry of Kingwood – Last seen Feb. 28, 1990 at 35 years old DeBerry was reported missing at the same time as his nephew Tommy DeBerry who went missing March 10, 1990 at age 17. His nephew had been living with him at the time. Another man, Dennis Powell, also went missing soon after. Authorities believe the three cases are connected.

of Kingwood – Last seen Feb. 28, 1990 at 35 years old Dennis Powell of Kingwood – Last seen March 17, 1990 at 30 years old. Powell was last seen sometime between March 17 and March 24 of 1990. He went missing shortly after Lynn DeBerry and Tommy DeBerry. Authorities believe the three cases are connected.

of Kingwood – Last seen March 17, 1990 at 30 years old. Lori Sines of Kingwood – Last seen Oct. 13, 2019 at 36 years old Sines was last seen in Kingwood, but was also known to frequent the Clarksburg area.

of Kingwood – Last seen Oct. 13, 2019 at 36 years old Charles Hackett of Kingwood – Last seen June 25, 2021 at 40 years old Last known to be texting his family on June 25 and 26 of 2021. Relatives said he did not answer his phone June 28 when they called for his birthday. Police pinged his phone and learned it was allegedly located in Phoenix, Arizona.

Raleigh County:

Natasha “Alex” Carter of Beckley – Last seen Aug. 8, 2000 at 10 years old. Natasha Carter, also known as “Alex” was allegedly taken by her mother Susan Gail Carter, who may also be using the alias “Susan Gail Carter Webb,” during a custody dispute with Alex’s father. A warrant for kidnapping was issued for Susan on Nov. 13, 2000. They may have traveled out of state and may have been accompanied by an adult male. In December 2021, the FBI announced a reward of $10K for information that leads to a resolution in the case.

of Beckley – Last seen Aug. 8, 2000 at 10 years old. Ardie Curry of Glen White – Last seen April 14, 2017 at 74 years old Curry had been staying with a friend during which time the friend became hospitalized. Curry’s sister who lived across the street realized he was no longer there, but assumed he was staying with another friend, so authorities say it was some time later when they realized he was missing. Curry has a glass left eye and a tattoo of a cross on his left arm.

of Glen White – Last seen April 14, 2017 at 74 years old Tammy Daniel of Beckley – Last seen June 2, 1987 at 24 years old. Police say Daniel was at the El Cid Club in Beckley on June 2, 1987 when her parents picked her up at 3 a.m. and drove her back to her trailer. That was the last time they saw her. Authorities say the door had been locked, so Daniel stayed in a tent in the yard. Her parents visited the next morning but she wasn’t home. Authorities say her husband said he asked her to leave and did not know where she was. A missing person’s report was filed four days later.

of Beckley – Last seen June 2, 1987 at 24 years old. William “Nick” Daniel of Beckley – Last seen July 22, 2014 at 36 years old. Daniel was last seen at a Walgreen’s Pharmacy shortly around 12:30 p.m. July 22, 2014. His vehicle was found in a Go-Mart parking lot two days later.

of Beckley – Last seen July 22, 2014 at 36 years old. Angela “Cherice” Gwin-Stephens of Beckley – Last seen Oct. 1, 1993 at 23 years old Gwin-Stephens dropped her husband off at work at the Industrial park in Beckley and has not been seen or heard from since. Friends and family call her by the name “Cherice.”

of Beckley – Last seen Oct. 1, 1993 at 23 years old Roy “Glenn” Mahan of Eccles – Last seen Feb. 10, 2020 at 52 years old Mahan left his home in Soak Creek around 10:30 p.m. Feb. 10, 2020, in his maroon 2009 Subaru Forester. He was last seen around Eccles at approximately 1 a.m. the next morning.

of Eccles – Last seen Feb. 10, 2020 at 52 years old Juanita Reedy of Beckley – Last seen Nov. 9, 1979 at 36 years old

Randolph County:

Dakota McCune of Elkins – Last seen July 22, 2020 at 16 years old

of Elkins – Last seen July 22, 2020 at 16 years old Ryan Welch of Elkins – Last seen Dec. 3, 2021 at 16 years old Authorities say Welch may have headed toward Valley Head, West Virginia

Ritchie County:

John Paul Devaughn of Cornwallis – Last seen Sept. 30, 1988 at 36 years old.

Roane County:

John DeMarino of Parkersburg – Last seen Jan. 30, 2019 at 51 years old DeMarino left his mother’s home in Spencer where he had been staying at approximately 10:30 p.m. Jan. 30, 2019 and drove her 2015 silver Ford Escape to Mike’s Bar and Grill in Parkersburg. Authorities say while at the bar, he went to the restroom but hasn’t been seen or heard from since. The vehicle was found at a Love’s Truck Stop in Conneaut, Ohio on Feb. 8, 2015, where employees said it had been for about three or four days.

of Parkersburg – Last seen Jan. 30, 2019 at 51 years old Carl Barksdale, Jr. of Clendenin – Last seen Sept. 5, 1994 at 62 years old

Tyler County:

Earnest Francis of Sistersville – Last seen May 4, 2011 at 32 years old

Upshur County:

Clarden Rowen, Jr. of Buckhannon – Last seen Jan. 29, 1991 at 40 years old. Clarden Rowen, Jr., who is also known as “Bill” or “Buck” was last seen at his home in Buckhannon around 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Clarden has a scar on his right hand between his thumb and forefinger. The West Virginia State Police say the circumstances surrounding his disappearance are “suspicious.”

Wayne County:

Kenneth Hamm of Dunlow – Last seen March 4, 2015 at 29 years old Hamm was last seen at his cousin’s home in Dunlow in the early morning of March 4, 2015. Authorities say it was cold, raining and much of the area was flooded. The area received 8-12 inches of snow the next day.

of Dunlow – Last seen March 4, 2015 at 29 years old Oakley McKee of Wayne – Last seen June 25, 1992 at 69 years old

of Wayne – Last seen June 25, 1992 at 69 years old Lulu Sharp of Kenova – Last seen Nov. 9, 2009 at 49 years old. Sharp was last seen at Rollins Funeral Home where she had been attending a funeral.

Wetzel County:

Bonnie Hutton of New Martinsville – Last seen Feb. 13, 1983 at 44 years old.

Wood County:

Shane “Saint” Deenis of Parkersburg – Last seen Dec. 15, 2013 at 25 years old. Dennis was last known to be at his home Dec. 15, 2013, but has not been heard from since. Authorities say he may have been heading to Florida.

of Parkersburg – Last seen Dec. 15, 2013 at 25 years old. Melvin Delong of Parkersburg – Last seen Jan. 1, 1993 at 58 years old.

of Parkersburg – Last seen Jan. 1, 1993 at 58 years old. Mark Green of Davisville – Last seen Aug. 7, 2020 at 58 years old. Authorities say Green’s sister last spoke to him by phone on Aug. 7, 2020. The following day, a note and will were found at his home in Wood County. Authorities say Green is familiar with the rural areas of Wood, wort and Ritchie counties.

of Davisville – Last seen Aug. 7, 2020 at 58 years old. Glenn Gilbert of Davisville – Last seen March 1, 2006 at 41 years old WANTED: Authorities say Gilbert is wanted by US Marshals. Prior to his disappearance, he was known to frequent Parkersburg, Clarksburg and Tyler County.

of Davisville – Last seen March 1, 2006 at 41 years old Kimberly Sue Jones of Parkersburg – Last seen Feb. 3, 2009 at 25 years old The West Virginia State Police says Jones may be with a male named “Jack Crone,” the father of her child. She was last seen being picked up at her Pinewood Village Apartments. She told her family she had agreed to a dinner invitation from the Crone family, but has not been seen since. She did not take her belongings and expected to return home. There is a $25,000 reward for information leading to her whereabouts.

of Parkersburg – Last seen Feb. 3, 2009 at 25 years old Brenda Lee Mackey of Walker – Last seen May 19, 2015 at 48 years old. Last seen at her home in Walker. West Virginia State Police say her friends and family say she had been “consuming alcoholic beverages” with them when a verbal argument reportedly ensued. She reportedly walked off sometime after 8 p.m. and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

of Walker – Last seen May 19, 2015 at 48 years old. Richard Zoller of Williamstown – Last seen Nov. 26, 2021 at 66 years old Authorities say Zoller lives in his car and doesn’t stay in one place long, but he hasn’t been heard from since around Thanksgiving of 2021.

Wyoming County: