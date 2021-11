CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior shocked Class Double-A on Saturday with an upset win over top seeded Herbert Hoover.

Fairmont Senior and Hoover battled it out in a back and forth game.

A late safety put the Polar Bears up by two and that would win the game.

Fairmont Senior beat Herbert Hoover 30-28 and the Polar Bears move on to see Robert C. Byrd in the quarterfinal.