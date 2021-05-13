1 flown, 1 taken to hospital after 2-vehicle accident on Rt. 50 in Harrison County

SALEM, W.Va. — On Thursday, a two-vehicle crash on Route 50 resulted in multiple injuries, according to 911 officials.

911 officials told 12 News that the accident occurred on the intersection of Route 23 and 50, near Jacobs Run Road, located in Salem just before 7:30 p.m.

911 officials also explained that one person was flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital, and another person was taken to United Hospital Center via EMS. The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

The cause of the incident is unknown at this time.

Harrison County Sheriff’s Department will be investigating the incident.

