1 lane of I-79 to be closed in Harrison County for bridge work

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Highways has put out a notice that one lane of Interstate 79 South, in Harrison County, will be closed starting on Monday.

The closure, which will start Monday, Oct. 21, will effect the slow lane of I-79 south at the bridge at mile marker 112, which is between the Stonewood/Nutter Fort exit and the Lost Creek exit.

The project is scheduled to last for approximately two weeks and will include full depth pavement replacement. The lane will be closed for the duration of the project.

Inclement weather and unforeseen events may change the time frame for the project, DOH officials said.