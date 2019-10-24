1 man dead following tractor accident in Upshur County

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – A Buckhannon man died following a tractor accident that occurred in Upshur County on Wednesday afternoon, according a press release from West Virginia State Police.

The release stated that on Wednesday, October 23, troopers with the Buckhannon Detachment of West Virginia State Police responded to a 911 call for a tractor accident at the intersection of Little Sand Run Road and Sandstone Hollow Road.

Troopers said they arrived on scene and spoke with firefighters and EMS workers who were already on scene and learned that a man, Gary Kimble, 65, of Buckhannon had died as a result of the accident.

Kimble has been clearing a steep embankment behind a newly acquired/vacant house and adjoining property at the time of the accident, according to the release. Troopers said the preliminary investigation suggests that the tractor Kimble was operating became stuck on the steep embankment and rolled one time, causing Kimble to be ejected from the tractor. Kimble became pinned by the tractor in a small stand of trees and did not survive the accident, according to state police.