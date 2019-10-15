1 man dies following single-vehicle accident on his Preston County property

REEDSVILLE, W.Va. – One man is dead following a single-vehicle accident on a homemade dirt racing track in Preston County.

According to a release from West Virginia State Police, troopers responded to a single-vehicle accident with entrapment at a property on Percy Lane in Reedsville on Monday, October 14, at approximately 6:45 p.m. The release states that Cloyd “Bubba” Martin died from injuries sustained while operating a vehicle on a homemade dirt racing track on his property.

Troopers said a witness stated that Martin was operating a 2001 Volkswagen Cabrio convertible sedan in a counterclockwise direction around the track. Troopers also said the witness stated Martin took the turn too sharp, causing his vehicle to strike the interior embankment. Martin’s vehicle then overturned causing fatal injuries to him, according to the release.

The Preston County Sheriff’s Department provided assistance on scene, troopers said.