1 person dead following Morgantown house fire

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – One person is dead following a fire at a Morgantown home, according to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal.

The State Fire Marshal posted on Facebook that a 48-year-old man died as a result of a house fire on Green Bag Road in Morgantown on Tuesday night. The man apparently died of smoke inhalation, according to the post.

The State Fire Marshal said the cause of the fire is undetermined, but was probably accidental. No smoke alarms were in the home at the time of the fire, according to the post.