PINE BLUFF, W.Va. – One person has been flown by Healthnet after an ATV roll over accident in Pine Bluff Friday, according to 911 officials.

Officials said that Shinnston and Worthington Fire Departments arrived on scene as well as Bridgeport EMS.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.

There is no word on the extent of the injuries or cause of the accident.

Keep with 12 News as we will continue to provide you with the most updated information to this story.