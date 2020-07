LIBERTY ADDITION, W.Va. – An ATV accident on Dye Street in Harrison County sent one person to the hospital Friday evening.

According to Harrison County 911, Reynoldsville Fire Department along with Harrison County Emergency Squad responded to the scene after the call came in around 5:40 p.m.

Dispatchers told 12 News that an adult male was flown to J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital by HealthNet Aeromedical Services.

The extent of the patients injuries is unknown at this time.