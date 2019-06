One person was sent to Fairmont Regional Medical Center following a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning in Marion County.

According to 911 officials, it happened just before 6:40 near the White Hall exit on I-79 northbound.

Officials also said that one of the vehicles involved in the accident left the scene.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Valley Fire Department and the Marion County Rescue Squad all responded on scene.

There is no word on the person’s condition at this time.