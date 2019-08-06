Breaking News
1 person transported after vehicle collides into building at Adamston plaza

One person was transported to United Hospital Center following a vehicle incident Tuesday morning in Clarksburg, according to 911 officials.

911 officials said that a vehicle was driven into the retaining wall at one of the buildings at the entrance to the Adamston shopping plaza, close to N. 27th Street in Clarksburg just before 2:45.

No arrests have been made.

Clarksburg Police Department responded to the scene alongside Clarksburg Fire Department and Harrison County EMS.

Clarksburg Police Department is investigating the incident.

