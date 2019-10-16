1 person transported to UHC after vehicle accident into median on I-79

LOST CREEK, W.Va. – One person has been injured following a vehicle accident into the median on I-79 northbound in Harrison County.

911 officials were notified of a single-vehicle accident on I-79 northbound near mile marker 109 in Lost Creek just after 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday. One person was transported to United Hospital Center as a result of the accident, according to officials.

The Lost Creek Fire Department, Anmoore EMS, Stonewood Fire Department, Jane Lew Fire Department and West Virginia State Police responded to the scene, according to 911 officials.

West Virginia 511 posted on Twitter that one of two northbound lanes have been closed as a result of the accident. West Virginia 511 is urging drivers to be prepared to stop and use caution when traveling through this area.