1 person transported to UHC following tractor trailer accident on I79

One person was transported to United Hospital Center via Anmoore EMS after a tractor trailer went off road near the southbound Lost Creek exit on Interstate 79, according to 911 officials.

Officials said that the call came in right after 9:00 p.m.

The right lane is currently shut down on Interstate 79 southbound, according to the Department of Transportation.

Fire departments from Lost Creek, Stonewood and Jane Lew responded to the scene alongside Anmoore EMS, West Virginia State Police and Division of Highways.

There is no word of the extent of the injuries.

Stay with 12 News for more updates.