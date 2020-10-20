1 positive case confirmed at Ritchie County Middle School

ELLENBORO, W.Va. – Ritchie County Schools confirmed one positive COVID-19 case on Monday involving Ritchie County Middle School.

The case includes one student and, as of now, no faculty or staff members, according to the Ritchie County High School information Facebook page. According to the post, those who were affected have been notified and are now under quarantine protocols until Thursday, October 29.

Officials explained that for the health and safety of all students and faculty, the school will begin distance learning on Tuesday, October 20. Students will return to in-person learning on Friday, October 30, the post states. Also, officials said in the post that faculty members who were not affected will report to work at their normal time.

Officials explained that in accordance with privacy laws, information specific to these cases will not be released publicly, however, details are being made available to keep the community informed of the transmission of COVID-19 locally.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, everyone is urged to follow best health practices as issued by the Governor’s Executive Orders and outlined by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) and the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) guidance. This includes wearing face coverings, practicing social distancing, hand washing, and cleaning protocols regularly.