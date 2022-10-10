An ambulance responds to the three-vehicle crash on Route 50. WBOY image.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — One person was transported to the hospital Monday afternoon after a three-vehicle collision on Route 50 and Maple Lake Road, according to the Harrison County 911 center.

The crash was reported at around 4:30 p.m.

Traffic on Route 50 is at a standstill as first responders, including the Bridgeport fire and police departments and the Harrison County Emergency Squad work to clear the scene.

An ambulance responds to a crash on Route 50 to take one person to the hospital while traffic comes to a standstill. WBOY images.

The 911 center said the person transported is getting checked out at the emergency room.

