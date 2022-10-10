BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — One person was transported to the hospital Monday afternoon after a three-vehicle collision on Route 50 and Maple Lake Road, according to the Harrison County 911 center.
The crash was reported at around 4:30 p.m.
Traffic on Route 50 is at a standstill as first responders, including the Bridgeport fire and police departments and the Harrison County Emergency Squad work to clear the scene.
The 911 center said the person transported is getting checked out at the emergency room.
