1 transported to hospital following two-vehicle accident in Taylor County

MEADLAND, W.Va. – On Monday evening, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Taylor County resulting in one person being taken to United Hospital Center, according to 911 officials.

Officials said just after 8 p.m., a pickup truck that was hauling a trailer, loaded with a truck, wrecked with another vehicle on George Washington Highway in Meadland. One patient was taken to the hospital via Flemington EMS.

There is no word on the extent of the patient’s injuries or what caused the accident at this time.

Flemington Fire Department assisted on the scene. Taylor County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident.

