1 transported to Ruby Memorial after accident in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – One person has been transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital after an accident on South University Avenue in Morgantown Tuesday afternoon, according to a release from the Morgantown Police Department.

Officials said that at approximately 2:52 p.m. on September 24, officers of the Morgantown Police Department found a crash involving a 2015 Jeep Wrangler Sport that was heading southbound near Cobun Creek Bridge.

According to the release, Shannon Brown, 19, of Jacksonburg, crossed over two northbound lanes of traffic and entered a wooded area adjacent to the roadway. Brown continued travelling north until the vehicle crashed into Cobun Creek.

Brown was able to get out of the vehicle on her own and was alert and talking to officers at the scene, according to police.

Officials said, The vehicle is completely submerged in the creek and recovery personnel are in the process of getting the vehicle from the area. Officers are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.

No other vehicles or people were involved in the crash.