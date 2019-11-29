11th annual Christmas toy shop in Marion County

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Marion County Christmas Shop was held today for the 11th year in a row. This year 890 students signed up their schools so their parents could get the chance to go shopping this holiday season.

Once they go through registration, they get tickets that go to the different valued presidents. The gifts were sorted into different age groups ranging from infants to pre-teenagers.

Everything that was “bought” today was actually FREE for shoppers. The county raised money through fundraiser at schools and donations. All toys that were bought with money raised, were then used to buy gifts at local shops and stores in Marion County. They also had cars full of toys dropped off from the community.

Kids signed up for this event through their schools and all parents and grandparents needed on Friday was proof of residency in Marion County, and the age of their child.

Butch Tennant is a chairman in Marion County and has been at this specific event since the beginning. He said it’s a wonderful thing they can do for the kids.

“It’s like a catch 22… we hate to see so many kids need stuff from this, but its great to be able to help them…. and every child deserves a Christmas. That’s our motto,” Tennant said.